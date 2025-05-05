Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had tongues wagging this weekend over his relationship status.

That’s because the NFL quarterback showed up in Louisville, Kentucky, with a ring on that finger!

Aaron sparked marriage rumors when he attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby, and eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked like a wedding band. Check out the video making the round on X.

Rodgers’ rep has not responded to People magazine’s request for comment.

Aaron previously spilled on his relationship with a woman named Brittani while on “The Pat McAfee Show” in December, saying she isn’t on social media and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Last month, while back on the podcast, he shared, "I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."