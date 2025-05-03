Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Mom Anna Nicole Smith's 'Super Cool' Gown 21 Years Later!

Getty/Instagram

Anna Nicole Smith's 18-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead doesn't have to look far for fashion inspo — she showed up to the annual Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of this weekend's Kentucky Derby rocking a gown worn by her late, great mom 21 years ago!

Doting dad Larry Birkhead took to Instagram to share images of himself with Dannielynn, who wore her mom's look with confidence and grace.

Getty Images & Instagram

"Kicking off @kentuckyderby weekend with Dannielynn," he wrote. "First up, The Barnstable-Brown Gala. Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom’s and 'super cool”'."

Instagram

Instagram

This isn't the end of Dannielynn's fashion statements this weekend!

"Next up the Kentucky Derby races," Larry promised. "We are glad to spend time with my niece Chloe (pictured). I am going to try not an embarrass them with my dance moves. 🐎 🌹"

Instagram

Larry's been anything but an embarrassment since Anna Nicole's untimely death at just 39 years old in Hollywood, Florida, in 2007. By all accounts, he has been a model father, raising Dannielynn far from media intrusion in Louisville, Kentucky.

Once a year, the two go public at several Kentucky Derby events, including at the big race itself, and always make sure to pay respectful homage to Dannielynn's mom,

She has also worn a garment made famous by Janet Jackson — and was even able to meet the pop icon.