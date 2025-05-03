Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Mom's Jewelry to the Kentucky Derby

Instagram

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead continued her whirlwind Kentucky Derby weekend by showing up for the main event wearing some fabulous gold jewelry from her mom's archive!

"Weekend tradition going strong," her dad Larry Birkhead wrote on Instagram, alongside three lovely dad-daughter photos. "We are recovering from a rockin’ good time at last nights Barnstable-Brown Gala. Now, off to the races with Dannielynn!"

Adding a little humor, Larry admitted, "She made me cut my hair with @hairbyryanaustin because before that she said I looked like a low-rent Keith Urban!Ouch 😣 Betting on a great time and good weather for a special family tradition."

Larry noted that Dannielynn's stunning seafoam-green dress was by Mac Duggal, and that her beautiful gold jewelry once belonged to her mom."

The overall effect screamed prom, including a statement fascinator that made use of yellow flowers.

People magazine reports Larry told the outlet he's well aware that Anna Nicole's fans are always interested in what she will wear on Kentucky Derby weekend. "With that expectation, you have to ramp up the outfits each time," he said. "And as they ramp up, you know it gets more expensive, too, and it's a lot of work."

Though she wore her mom's 2004 gown to the Barnstable Brown Gala Friday night, Dannielynn told them this was the first time she'd ever worn her late mom's jewelry!