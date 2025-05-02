‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Thompson & Husband Mitch Expecting First Child

Instagram

“Sister Wives” stars Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, have a grandchild on the way.

Their daughter Aspyn Thompson, 30, and her husband Mitch Thompson are expecting their first child.

Aspyn is a manager at the Kendra Scott store at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City and confirmed her pregnancy while taping a Mother’s Day gifting segment with FOX 13.

The correspondent noted, “And how fitting that you have your first little one on the way!” as Aspyn smiled and said, “I know!”

The mother-to-be beamed as she showed off her baby bump in a blue-and-white sundress.

People magazine reports Aspyn and Mitch met at a family party and were raised in the same church group. He popped the question in December 2017 and they tied the knot in June 2018.