Ruth Buzzi, 'Laugh-In' Comic, Dies at 88

Getty Images

Ruth Buzzi, who appeared on every episode of the influential '60s comedy sketch show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," died Thursday at 88.

Her husband of 47 years, Kent Perkins, announced on her official Facebook page that she had died peacefully in her sleep, noting she had been in hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. In July 2022, she had suffered multiple incapacitating strokes.

Buzzi was born July 24, 1936, in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Her first gig as a professional entertainer was touring in a musical revue with '20s and '30s star Rudy Vallee, and she brought an old-fashioned sweetness with her in her humor ever after.

She appeared in nearly 20 off-Broadway productions in the 1950s, and in 1964 was introduced to a wider audience via TV's “The Garry Moore Show," also a launching pad for Carol Burnett.

Buzzi was an original member of the cast of “Sweet Charity” (1966) on Broadway, did a guest spot on "The Monkees" (1967), and recurred on "That Girl" (1967-1968).

She was an original cast member of "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" (1967-1973), introducing memorable characters including Doris Swizzle and Laverne Blossom, as well as impersonating famous figures from Mae West to Betsy Ross to Eve — the original one.

Her most indelible character was aggressive spinster Gladys Ormphby, who never hesitated to weaponize her purse. She reprised the character in one of many voice roles, for 1977's animated "Baggy Pants and the Nitwits."

Among the many series on which she had recurring roles: “The Lost Saucer” (1975); “Plastic Man” (voice, 1979-1980); “Days of Our Lives” (1983); “Alvin & the Chipmunks” (voice, 1983); “Paw Paws” (voice, 1985-1986); “The Berenstain Bears” (voice, 1985-1987); “Pound Puppies” (voice, 1986-1988); “The Addams Family” (voice, 1992); “Cro” (voice, 1993-1994); “The Pink Panther” (voice, 1993-1995); “The Savage Dragon” (1995-1996); “Passions” (2003); and “Sesame Street” (1993-2008) as Suzie Kabloozie and others.

Among her feature files were the Disney hits The North Avenue Irregulars” (1979) and “The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again” (1979), and the very un-Disney “Skatetown U.S.A.” (1979).

Buzzi worked steadily from the mid-‘50s through 2021, and was a constant presence on social media, posting one-liners almost daily for years.