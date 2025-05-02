Russell Brand Appears in Court as Prosecution Details Rape & Sexual Assault Charges

A somber Russell Brand was seen arriving to Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday. He faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

The comedian, 49, who vehemently denies the charges, wore a dark denim button-down shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses for his first appearance.

The New York Times reports Brand confirmed his name, birth date, and British address, before listening to the charges against him.

It was previously reported that Russell was accused of raping a woman in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and sexually assaulting a woman between 2004 and 2005.

During the court appearance, the Times reports lawyer Suki Dhadda, of the prosecution, went into further detail about the allegations.

Dhadda told the court the rape allegedly happened in a woman’s hotel room during a British Labour Party conference in 1999, and that the oral rape took place in a bathroom stall at a party.

The lawyer went on to allege that Brand kissed another woman and touched her breasts and buttocks, and that the final charge stemmed from an incident where Brand allegedly tried to pull a woman into a bathroom.

Afterward, Judge Paul Goldspring granted Brand bail, and he was told he was free to go.

People magazine reports Russell’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 30 at London's Central Criminal Court.

The Metropolitan Police in the U.K. announced the charges against Brand on April 4, and the actor took to X to deny the allegations.

He told followers, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity, I pray that you can see that looking into my eyes.”