Getty Images

Prince Harry has lost his appeal for public funded security in the U.K.

The Court of Appeal ruled unfavorably against Harry, who claimed that the Palace left his family underprotected after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Last month, Harry was in court to appeal a British High Court judge’s 2024 decision in favor of a government panel providing him with security only on a “bespoke,” or as needed, basis.

Following the failed appeal, Harry sat down with the BBC, discussing his strained relationship with his father King Charles.

He said, “[My father] won't speak to me because of this security stuff.”

When asked if he wanted Charles to intervene with the security issues, Harry commented, “I never asked him to intervene — I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs.”

“The Ravec committee is an expert committee full of professionals,” he emphasized. “Five years later, every single visit that I do back to the U.K. has to go through the royal household. My representative on the Ravec committee still to this day is the royal household.”

Harry believes that the royal family had a major influence over his reduced security.

He shared, “I am forced to go through the royal household and accept that they are putting my best interests forward during these conversations and deliberations.”

Harry stressed that he was concerned about “everything” with security, adding, “I would not have taken this this far if I did not have compelling evidence of facts that reveal why the decision was made and I am sitting here today talking to you, where we have lost the appeal, but the other side have won in keeping me unsafe, so again there is a lot of question marks that a lot of people will have.”

“I have all of the truth, I have all of the knowledge now, throughout the legal process,” Harry elaborated. “I have uncovered my worst fears, and to now know today based on this judgment that there was no legal framework that constrains the decisions of this body Ravec, on which the royal household sit on, and I didn't know that until this legal process in 2021, one of the first things my lawyer said to me as disclosure started, as this process started, was, 'Did you know that the royal household sat on Ravec?', and my jaw hit the floor.'”

With the failed appeal, Harry isn’t planning to bring his kids or wife Meghan Markle to the U.K. He said, “The things they are going to miss is everything. I love my country and always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done. So, I miss the UK. I miss parts of the U.K. Of course I do. I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland.”

Despite all the royal drama, Harry expressed wanting a reconciliation with the royal family, saying, “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Referencing Charles’ cancer battle, Harry noted, “I don’t know how long he has left.”

Harry admitted things have been tense since the release of his memoir “Spare.” He commented, “Some members of my family may never forgive me for writing a book.”

Without diving into the drama, Harry shared, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”