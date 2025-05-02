TikTok

Sophia Umansky is suffering from hair loss four months after starting the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter took to TikTok to talk about how she started losing hair about three or four weeks ago.

Despite her long brunette locks in the video, she explained, “I am very lucky that I have so much hair because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week."

Sophia went on, “I would say, like, maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair-loss situation.”

TikTok

She gave a trigger warning before showing huge clumps of hair in her sink and on her shower wall, saying, “This is every day. And you’re not even seeing the half of it.”

Umansky explained, “I don’t think it is a direct result of the medication, I think I tis a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff.”

Sophia is now putting effort into “eating more protein, taking more vitamins and all that stuff” and trying some new products and supplements.