Goldie Hawn Remembers 'Laugh-In' Pal Ruth Buzzi: 'One of a Kind Soul'

Getty Images

Superstar Goldie Hawn is fondly remembering her "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" co-star Ruth Buzzi, one day after the comedy legend's death at 88.

Buzzi died in her sleep Thursday after battling Alzheimer's disease since 2012.

On Friday, Hawn posted a sweet throwback photo of the pair from an episode of "Laugh-In," writing, "My Ruthie, you’re gone, and it hurts so deeply. I’ll always treasure our daily calls, how we could talk endlessly, even after long days."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hawn, 79, went on, "You were my girlfriend, my heart through life’s ups and downs. You made me laugh like no one else could. You were beyond talented, Ruthie. A one of a kind soul who brought so much laughter and light to the world. Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making 'Laugh In,' will stay with me forever."

She concluded, "I love you. Wishing you peace and beautiful travels in the arms of the angels. ❤️"

Hawn appeared on 64 episodes of "Laugh-In," from 1968-1970. In 1969, she starred in the film "Cactus Flower," winning an Oscar for her performance.

Buzzi appeared on every episode of the influential sketch-comedy series, from 1967-1973, going on to a busy career in voice work, on TV, in feature films, and in Las Vegas.

In 2019, Buzzi — who retired due to health reasons in 2021 — made a special appearance on the Netflix special "Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate," a tribute to the show.