Getty Images

MTV’s “Floribama Shore” star Kirk Medas has died at the age of 33.

Medas died at a hospital in Miami after battling a serious case of necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis.

Medas' father told TMZ that he died from liver failure.

In a now-deleted post, Medas’ co-star Aimee Hall mourned his death on Facebook. She wrote, “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”

She went on, “Though my heart is shattered, I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now — free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could. Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close.”

Hours before his death announcement, his co-star Nisla Prowart posted a throwback video, thanking those who donated to Medas’ medical expenses.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love, prayers, donations, messages, and support for Kirk. He’s been in the ICU on a ventilator for two weeks now, fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis. Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time. His mama is so grateful for every single one of you..and i know Kirk will be too. Please keep praying for him…he’s strong, and we’re believing in healing, recovery, and a miracle. One day at a time.”

Medas’ last Instagram was in mid-April. Along with a pic of himself, he wrote, “Really trim.”