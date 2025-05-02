Instagram

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have reached a divorce settlement nearly one year after their split.

Her rep told Us Weekly in a statement, “Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation. She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Haack posted about the news on Instagram Stories, too, writing, “Huge thank you to the Disso Queen @LauraWasserOfficial and team… You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.”

Christina added she is “grateful” to have the divorce behind her so she can “move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

Christina and Josh wed in April 2022, but split in July 2024 after two years of marriage. She was previously married to Ant Anstead from 2018-2021 and Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018.

Before their split, Haack and Hall had signed on to shoot “The Flip Off” with Tarek and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Josh ended up leaving partway through the series.

In January, “Extra” caught up with Christina, Tarek and Heather to talk about the show.

Christina opened up about shooting the series amid her breakup with Josh, saying, “Since splitting up with Josh, the series was so much fun to film. There was drama, but not drama between us. Drama as far as competitive, but not, like, the angry kind of drama. We had so much fun.”