Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Blake Lively stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday, where she opened up about a year filled with highs and lows.

Lively, who is in the midst of a legal battle with her “It Ends with Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni, shared, “It’s no surprise I’ve had, like, a pretty intense year.”

Blake, who shares three girls and a boy with husband Ryan Reynolds, called the kids her “lifeline,” saying, “No matter what day I'm having, I have to be Disneyland every day for them.”

When Seth asked about all the drama, Lively continued, “What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life, and I see so many women around, afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent.”

The “Another Simple Favor” actress went on, “But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So, I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and you know, helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.