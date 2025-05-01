Skip to Main Content
Giveaways May 01, 2025

Win It! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag

Some of the most powerful women in entertainment — including Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow and Kelsea Ballerini — were  honored on Thursday at Variety’s Power of Women Nashville presented by Lifetime.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event from brands like Rare Beauty, Saint Jane Beauty,  BÉIS, Sakara and more.

“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The gift bag includes gifts from the following brands:

  • Rare Beauty
  • Saint Jane Beauty
  • BÉIS
  • Sakara
  • OSEA
  • tarte cosmetics
  • Bombas
  • Dr. Bronner's
  • Grande Cosmetics
  • Supergoop
  • Tower 28
  • Mario Badescu
  • TELETIES 
  • Virtue
  • NakedBeauty MD
  • Facile
  • Uncommon James
  • David's
  • Zoya
  • Korres
  • Human Artistry Campaign
  • BURST Oral Care 
  • Ami Colé
  • Najeau
  • CLEAN RESERVE
  • goop
  • NIMBI
  • Personal Day
  • OUAI
  • Sunnee BaeSkin
  • JBJ’s Nashville
  • Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag
  • NEOSTRATA
  • Exuviance


Form expires on May 15, 2025.

#Giveaways