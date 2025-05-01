Tina Fey & Will Forte on 'The Four Seasons' Kissing Scenes & Alan Alda Cameo! (Exclusive)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Warning: “The Four Seasons” spoilers ahead!

Tina Fey and Will Forte are dishing on “The Four Seasons,” which is a series adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Tina and Will, who have known each other for 25 years!

Because of their long friendship, was it weird to do kissing scenes together?

Tina joked, “They’re incredible," adding, "I will say though, those can be so stressful, and I felt anyway, like, ‘Okay, it's Will. I know him.' Like, you know what I mean? It just was easier to be someone that I know forever.”

Will chimed in, saying, "There’s, like, probably a little bit of stress going in the first, like, you know, just 'cause you’re like, ‘Oh, this is so weird, I’m gonna to kiss my friend.’ You get it out of the way once and then it was just so easy, and thank God you’re going through that with somebody you know really well.”

Tina explained “The other thing that’s always weird when you’re the creator of the show... I feel like, well, I think women think this way and I don’t know that male creators think this way, but I always feel like, ‘Oh, no, I hope this person doesn’t think I’m, like, a pervert, who, like, wrote this in to get my jollies."

Forte joked that those thoughts crossed his mind “a few times.” He laughed, "I kinda take my shirt off in there a couple times, and I'm like..."

He joked, “I just kept thinking, like, ‘Oh, I feel bad for Tina.’”

The two also recalled their time together on “Saturday Night Live," though thy were only in a few sketches together! Will commented, “She was just, you know, so funny and I just looked up to her so much.”

Forte felt that “The Four Seasons” was a fun way to cement their friendship, saying, “We spent so much time together and it was the first time that we both had families.”

Fey noted that “The Four Seasons” gave them a chance to “catch up,” adding, “We hadn’t been together all the time since the early 2000s.”

The show centers on three suburban couples who vacation together each season, but tensions arise when one couple splits and the husband brings a much younger woman on subsequent trips.

They also spoke about the iconic Alan Alda, who was in the original movie, making a surprise cameo, and about his wife Arlene.

Tina gushed, “I love him so much! We all do. That day we got to spend with Alan and his wife Arlene on set was incredible. They’re just really, really, special people. Their marriage is so aspirational — they’ve been married since, I wanna say, like, 1957... Alan was, like, unbelievably famous and successful all through the '70s until now, and that that marriage is so solid is a testament to them both."

Will wasn’t part of the scene with Alan, but he made sure to “pay [his] respects” to a “titan.”