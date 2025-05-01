Sheryl Crow on Possible Kelly Clarkson Collab After ‘All I Wanna Do’ Cover (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Crow was feeling inspired and humbled as she was honored for her work with the Natural Resources Defense Council at Variety’s Power of Women Nashville presented by Lifetime. She spoke to “Extra’s” Alecia Davis about being among such amazing women and how they all show up for each other and their causes.

Crow shared, “It's really inspiring… There's so many women that, for me, forged the way and set the example and the bar. [Reba McIntyre] is definitely one of them. So, for me to be included in this group is really humbling.”

She added, “We're all kind of like mama bears, and I think that that really helps you push the causes that you believe in, and it just makes you look at the world differently.”

She also reacted to Kelly Clarkson covering her song “All I Wanna Do” on her daytime show, saying, “Her voice is crazy… She's outstanding. She's a lovely person. Her voice is insane. I meant it when I tweeted about she could sing the phone book and she totally made that song,” she added with a laugh. “I love that song now in a way that I didn't love it when I did it.”

Alecia asked about a possible collab, and Crow responded, “That would be cool,” and gave a wink to the camera.

Plus, Sheryl dished on Mother’s Day plans and her sons growing up.

Crow said the holiday falls just after her eldest turns 18 and her youngest turns 15, and her mom’s birthday.

She shared, “It is a crazy week. It is a week of celebrating. It obviously all comes from my mom, because if it weren't for her, I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't have my children. So, we definitely celebrate my mom and my boys celebrate me. It's a great week.”

As for her boys growing up, she said, “It goes fast.”

“I'm sick. Like every day my phone sends me like memories from 13 years ago and I'm like, ‘Stop sending me memories. You're killing me!’”

Alecia also spoke with Kelsea Ballerini, who praised Sheryl for teaching her about grit while they were working on “The Voice.”