Sherri Papini is telling her side of the story in the new Investigation Discovery four-part docuseries “Sherri Papini: Caught in a Lie.”

The married mother of two made headlines in 2016 when she was allegedly abducted while jogging in Redding, California, and showed up three weeks later, battered and bruised.

Papini was accused of faking the kidnapping and was arrested in 2022. She entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Now, she’s speaking out for the first time, insisting she really was abducted — but that she had kept some secrets.

In a new trailer, she asks, “Haven’t you ever lied and then has that lie been blown up?”

She goes on, “I went missing in 2016, was gone for 22 days. I was tortured, I was branded, I was chained to a wall. All of that is true,” but she adds, “I did keep some secrets from you, though.”

Sherri also touches on her marriage to Keith Papini, saying, “In pictures, it looks perfect like we were an amazing couple… We both participated in some pretty toxic behaviors.”

Viewers then see Papini hooked up to a lie detector test as the administrator asks, “Were you free to leave at any time without fear of violence?”

As the trailer comes to a close, she states, “I'm Sherri Papini. I was abducted and I was tortured, and the FBI said I made it all up.”