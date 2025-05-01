Celebrity News May 01, 2025
Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo Go Instagram Official
Shailene Woodley, 33, and Lucas Bravo, 37, are taking their relationship to the next level.
The couple just went Instagram official after heading to the California desert.
Lucas shared a carousel alongside the caption, “Howdy Slab City 🌵.”
Slab City is an off-the-grid community in the Sonoran Desert near the Salton Sea. The couple paid a visit to the nearby folk art site Salvation Mountain, where they took photos of the colorful hillside originally created by artist Leonard Knight.
Lucas also included photos and videos from a concert, likely at Stagecoach. They snapped a selfie, held hands ,and posed for a photo with Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER.
Bravo confirmed his relationship to People magazine at the Broadway opening of “Good Night, and Good Luck” in NYC on Thursday.
When asked about Woodley, he replied, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”
The “Big Little Lies” star and the “Emily in Paris” hottie had tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA in Paris in March. See the photos!
This is Lucas’ first high-profile relationship since making a name for himself on “Emily in Paris.”
Woodley has been quiet about her love life since breaking things off with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers years ago.