Instagram

Shailene Woodley, 33, and Lucas Bravo, 37, are taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple just went Instagram official after heading to the California desert.

Instagram

Lucas shared a carousel alongside the caption, “Howdy Slab City 🌵.”

Instagram

Slab City is an off-the-grid community in the Sonoran Desert near the Salton Sea. The couple paid a visit to the nearby folk art site Salvation Mountain, where they took photos of the colorful hillside originally created by artist Leonard Knight.

Instagram

Lucas also included photos and videos from a concert, likely at Stagecoach. They snapped a selfie, held hands ,and posed for a photo with Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER.

Instagram

Bravo confirmed his relationship to People magazine at the Broadway opening of “Good Night, and Good Luck” in NYC on Thursday.

When asked about Woodley, he replied, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”

The “Big Little Lies” star and the “Emily in Paris” hottie had tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA in Paris in March. See the photos!

This is Lucas’ first high-profile relationship since making a name for himself on “Emily in Paris.”