Splash News

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress Laura Harrier and her fiancé Sam Jarou have reportedly ended their relationship after four years together.

A source told Us Weekly, “It’s amicable,” adding that the two “remained friends” after the broken engagement.

Just months ago, Laura shut down rumors that she was dating actor Shameik Moore, who posted an old video of them together. He captioned the now-deleted video, “Coming soon.”

In a now-deleted TikTok, Harrier said, “I keep seeing all these videos that I’m being tagged in with another actor, and people speculating what that is. It’s really annoying me because I’m literally engaged, and that’s important to me.”

Moore later apologized for the video, saying, “This is all a misunderstanding, unfortunately, it’s public. I mean no harm. I have no ill intent. You know it’s about art for me, the video had the aesthetic of the song. That’s it, it wasn’t insinuating a relationship. I apologize for the misunderstanding, I do.”

In January, Laura posted a photo with Sam, but by March, she was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

In 2022, Laura confirmed her engagement to Sam. She told Cosmopolitan, “Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about.”

Laura described the Paris proposal as “really simple and sweet.”

She added, “I never wanted one of those big, showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality.”

As for getting married, Harrier noted, “The cliché of ‘when you know, you know.’ I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm.”

She went on, “I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”