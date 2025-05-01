Diddy Verbally Rejects Plea Deal Ahead of Trial

Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially declined a plea deal just days before his sex trafficking trial is set to begin.

When Judge Arun Subramanian asked the rap mogul on Thursday whether he is passing on the deal, he responded, “Yes, I do, your honor.”

The judge also noted that Diddy could possibly serve more time by declining the deal if he is convicted. Diddy acknowledged that he understood the possible ramifications.

Diddy wore a tan jail jumpsuit for his court appearance.

Last week, prosecutors revealed that a plea agreement had not been reached, but specifics were not disclosed.

“Extra” spoke with ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire, who weighed in on why Diddy may have rejected the deal.

Buckmire explained, “More likely than not, it’s not a real deal as what many defense attorneys will call. For example, if they said, ‘You know what? Take this deal and you get to serve the next 40 years in prison’ — not really a deal. It might not be something that someone in their later years will take as a sentence because they’re not getting out until they’re 80 or 90.”

Buckmire is analyzing the case on his podcast "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy."

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.