Bill Belichick Defends GF Jordon Hudson & Slams CBS After Viral Interview

Getty Images

The war of words is intensifying over Bill Belichick’s “CBS Sunday Morning” sit-down with Tony Dokoupil.

Were questions about the 73-year-old coaching legend and his 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson out of bounds, or fair game?

The moment in the interview when Tony asked Bill how he and Jordon met — and got promptly shut down by Jordon from off-camera — has gone viral.

Now, Bill, who argues Jordon was “simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” is blasting CBS.

He insists his book was supposed to be the main focus. That didn’t happen, in his opinion. He said, “Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored,” adding, “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced.”

CBS denied that claim, saying in a statement, “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation.”

As for reports that Jordon was trying to control the interview, Bill called it a “false narrative.”

The interview has many people talking, even his former players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

During an episode of the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast, Edelman said, “Coach Belichick and this whole interview thing with Jordon, people are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on. Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any P.R. person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that they probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting.”

He added, “From what I’ve heard, Jordon is playing the ‘bear’s’ role, handling all the football ops, handling a lot of his social, a lot of his P.R. When you look at this situation and you say, ‘Oh, this is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair. I think she’s actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world, and she probably went and said, ‘Hey, no, we’re not doing that.’ Doesn’t that always happen whenever you do an interview? Do you not have a representative there?”

Rob chimed in, saying, “Yeah, she’s becoming his representative on top of being a girlfriend. No one’s really put this hand in hand together: when your name is Jordon and you’re on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels campus, you’re God.”

He was referencing basketball great Michael Jordan.

Belichick’s daughter-in-law Jennifer Schmitt seemed to take a jab at Jordon on Instagram. In response to Julian’s comments, she wrote, “Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview.”