Getty Images

King Charles, 76, touched on his cancer journey during a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The monarch hosted an event for cancer organizations and spoke about his own battle as he addressed the guests, as he shared there are 1,000 new cancer cases diagnosed each day in the U.K.

According to People magazine, he told guests, "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity. It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."

The King went on, "As patrons of many such organizations, The Queen and I have seen at first-hand how you not only fund vital research and deliver exceptional healthcare but also create spaces where patients and their families find sanctuary, understanding and practical assistance when they need it most. What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection — whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group. These moments of kinship create what I might call a 'community of care,' one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times."

He offered the volunteers and organizations "my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude,” adding, "While every patient’s journey may be different, together you are ensuring that a cancer diagnosis need never mean facing the future without hope and support.”

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in 2024, as was his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.