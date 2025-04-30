Instagram

Katy Perry is speaking out amid backlash over her Blue Origin space flight and criticism of her Lifetimes tour.

The singer took to Instagram comments to say, “When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

She also shared she is “grateful” for her fans, telling them, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”

Perry insisted, “What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth.”

Blue Origin

She went on, “I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS ♥️”

The message was left on a post about a billboard in Times Square congratulating her on her tour. The billboard message from her “Katy Cat” fans states, “We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back! From your worldwide cats.”

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Perry’s fellow astronaut Gayle King.

Perry and King were aboard the New Shepard Mission NS-31 all-woman crew, which also included Lauren Sanchez, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn.

King addressed the criticism too, saying, "not gonna let people steal my joy and steal the joy of what we did or what we accomplished that day."

“I’m just not gonna let it in,” Gayle promised. “I'm not. And these are some of my friends that are just throwing shade!"

King revealed she had questioned space flights in the past, saying, “I was one of those people before I went on this flight and before I became educated on space. ‘Why are we spending so much money in space when there’s so much to do here on Earth?’… But when I look at what Blue Origin does, what their intention is to figure out a way to harness the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space, to make the planet Earth a better place, and we use space technology all the time. Whether it's your GPS, whether its your satellite, that doesn't just happen. Every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information.”