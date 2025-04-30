Getty Images

Famed DJ Calvin Harris is going to be a dad!

Harris and his wife Vick Hope are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, Hope took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her “recent and recentish work snaps.”

Some of the photos included her with a growing baby bump!

Vick reshared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Lots going on lately 📻📺👋🏾.”

The baby news comes more than a year after Calvin and Vick tied the knot.

In the summer of 2023, the pair exchanged vows at Hulne Priory in Northumberland, England.

A source told The Sun U.K., “Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted. They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

The pair got engaged in 2022 after five months of dating.

Years ago, Hope revealed that Harris asked her on a date when she was 19, but she declined and then later regretted it.