‘Teen Mom’ Alum Javi Marroquin Marries Lauren Comeau

“Teen Mom” alum Javi Marroquin is married!

Javi tied the knot with Lauren Comeau in an intimate ceremony last week.

On Monday, Javi announced the happy news on Instagram. Along with posting a wedding photo, he wrote, “𝟶𝟺.𝟸𝟺.𝟸𝟻 💍.”

Lauren also shared her own photo of them on their special day at the beach.

According to her Instagram Story, Lauren shared that “only my dad, our kids and our pastor were there.”

Lauren and Javi have two kids, Maizee Joelle and Eli. Javi is also the father of son Lincoln with his ex, Kailyn Lowry.

She explained, “We wanted it to be something special for the boys and something intimate for our family and for my dad to walk me down the aisle.”

The couple plans a wedding reception in summer.

She dished, “Going to wear [my wedding dress] for family photos & the beginning of the reception, and then will change into something lighter and easier to dance in.”

In 2019, Javi proposed to Lauren, despite being on-again, off-again for two years.

At the time, he gushed on Instagram, “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn't be possible. Without you we wouldn't have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn't be complete.”

Referencing their first child Eli, he continued, “Marroquin continued, “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can't believe I'm this lucky.”