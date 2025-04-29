Getty Images

Over the weekend, “The Housemaid” stars Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar had everyone’s attention while spending time together at Stagecoach in Indio, California

In a video posted on TikTok, the two were seen vibing and swaying to Creed’s set at the music festival.

The clip showed Brandon with his hood up with Sydney standing in front of him.

It’s not the first time that Sydney and Brandon have hung out off set!

In January, Sydney and Brandon were photographed at a performance of the Broadway show “Cult of Love” in NYC.

The two appear to get along swimmingly, with Sydney interviewing Brandon for a feature in Interview magazine earlier this month.

After Sydney complimented Brandon on his role in “Drop,” Brandon praised her physical transformation into boxer Christy Martin for a biopic, saying, “I think it’s f**king remarkable what you did for that role, truly. I can’t wait for people to see that.”

Sydney has recently been spotted with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino several times after calling off their wedding, but they are reportedly not back together.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined. It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.”

“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” the insider added.