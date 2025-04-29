Getty Images

More than two months after her death, Betsy Arakawa’s autopsy and toxicology reports have been released.

In the report, obtained by the Associated Press, Betsy struggled with fluid accumulation in her chest, congestion, heavy lungs, and mild hardening of her blood vessels.

The autopsy confirmed that Betsy died from hantavirus and tested negative for COVID-19, the flu, alcohol, and drugs.

Betsy’s carbon monoxide levels were in the normal range.

Days ago, Gene’s autopsy report was released by the Office of the Medical Investigator at the New Mexico University School of Medicine, citing signs of heart issues and fasting, and concluding he died a natural death due to "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

The autopsy, obtained by "Extra," notes Hackman's history of "congestive heart failure," "severe chronic hypertensive changes" to his kidneys, all the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, and evidence of going without food for an extended period.

Hackman was extremely thin in his later years, and investigators also determined his wife died days before him, meaning he might have been unable to feed himself due to his advanced cognitive issues.