Ellen Pompeo Reacts to Walk of Fame Star, Praises Hubby Chris Ivery's Support (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Ellen Pompeo as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

She admitted, “This is, to be honest, a lot more attention than I'm comfortable with… I like the work. I like to show up every day. I like the people. I like the fun. So, the work every day is what I'm most grateful for. This is a really nice celebration and it's fun to have everybody in the same room. You know, my team and my work friends, they're never all together at the same time in the same place, so that's what's fun about today."

Ellen also had some sweet words for her hubby Chris Ivery. He was there to support Ellen at the ceremony with two of their kids, Stella, 15, and 11-year-old Eli. Their 10-year-old daughter Sienna could not attend.

Ellen said of Chris, “My husband is very patient, and every day is Ellen Pompeo Day. As Shonda [Rhimes] said, I'm exactly who I am." She added, “He's an incredible person and he deals with me and so I'm really lucky to have him.”

Getty Images

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star also spoke about trying something new with “Good American Family" after spending so many years on "Grey's Anatomy."