David Harbour is back as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian in “Thunderbolts*”!

He opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of the movie, where he talked about the Marvel movie and teased the ending of “Stranger Things.”

The fifth and final season of the Netflix show is set to premiere later this year, and he called the finale “quite, quite moving.”

David said of show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, “Those Duffer brothers, they know how to knock it out of the park, and they really know how to land the plane.”

He went on, “The final episode is quite, quite moving, and we did a read through of just us, the kids, and they were all weeping like I've never seen human beings weep, so I can't wait.”

Harbour teased, “It's going to be… a day and a half of bingeworthy weeping.”

As for “Thunderbolts*,” he raved about being back with Florence Pugh and their amazing chemistry.

He shared, “She's an incredible actress, obviously. She's a wonderful human being, but I just have a chemistry with her that I don't have with a lot of people. When I work with her and when we play these characters, like, right before we roll, my heart seems to grow about, like, you know, three inches and I feel a fullness of emotion, and it's just sheer chemistry. I love it.”

David also said of working with Pugh, "We respect the boundaries of the process and we allow ourselves to just fully go there for the camera and for the audience... She's generous as an actor. She wants to do things for an audience. She doesn't want to be famous or important. She wants to move people, and I think you feel that when you work with her."

Terri also spoke with Florence about returning as Yelena Belova/Black Widow and talked about creating a caring environment on set.

