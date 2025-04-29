Backgrid

Beyoncé’s opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour in L.A. was a family affair!

The singer was joined by her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, for her performance of “Protector.” See the video here!

Rumi wore a sparkly gold dress and cowboy boots for the occasion, marking her stage debut. At one point, the little girl struck a protector pose. At another, she waved and smiled at the audience.

The moment was fitting, considering she had previously made her album debut on the song!

Beyoncé wore a sparkly bodysuit and chaps for the number, while Blue Ivy, who embraced her mom and sister and also served as a backup dancer, wore a glittery top and skirt that matched her mom’s ensemble.

Blue Ivy is no stranger to the stage. People magazine reports she began performing as a backup dancer on her mom’s Renaissance tour when she was 11. She’s also making her own strides in the music world, winning her first Grammy in 2021 at just 9 years old.

Beyoncé and husband JAY Z are also the parents of Rumi’s twin brother Sir, 7.

Bey opened up about her family life in an interview with GQ in 2024,saying, "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art."