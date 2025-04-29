Amanda Kloots Goes Public with New BF Justin Gimelstob

Getty Images

Amanda Kloots is ready for love!

On Monday, Kloots made her red-carpet debut with former tennis player Justin Gimelstob at the Women Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton.

At one point, they even kissed in front of the photogs!

Kloots told People magazine that the romance is “very new” and they are currently in the “courting” phase.

She gushed, “It's been absolutely lovely.”

Justin quipped, “I hope to never leave that stage. I was admiring her, well before she gave me a shot.”

Gimelstob first laid eyes on Kloots at a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, but they didn’t go on their first date until more than a year later.

They met through mutual friends.

Amanda noted, “It kind of happened very naturally, which is great.”

As for what he loves about Amanda, Justin said, “She's just an incredibly special person. Obviously, she's physically beautiful, but the way she handles everything. She's so classy and has so much grace and is an amazing mother. She cares about people. She's generous in spirit. She has a beautiful energy and is an amazing athlete. I mean, I could keep going and going."

Amanda paid compliments to Justin, too, saying, “He's a wonderful man, [and] wonderful father. I love how he takes care of me."





In 2021, Kloots opened up about dating after her husband Nick Cordero’s death from COVID in 2020.

During an appearance on “The Talk,” Kloots admitted, “I just started dating again, and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39.”

Kloots noted that she met her first two husbands via their shared Broadway ties, adding, “We became friends first, then we got married… I have actually never had to date.”