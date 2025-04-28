‘Love It or List It’s’ David Visentin Says New Co-Host Page Turner ‘Came in Swinging’ (Exclusive)

HGTV

“Love It or List It” is back for another season!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with David Visentin and his new co-host Page Turner, to talk about what’s in store.

The show pits Page, a designer, against David, a realtor, as she renovates a family’s home so they will “love it,” while he tries to convince them to “list it.”

Turner shared, “I am definitely coming for the competition,” while David added, “It's going to be a battle from start to finish. She really just came in swinging.”

Visentin explained, “We were having fun right from the get-go as soon as I met her. She's a wonderful person… She doesn't mind getting down and actually doing the work and that's a huge benefit.”

Turner added with a laugh, “I feel like I've known David half of my life because he's been on TV that long.”

David and Page Turner’s new journey comes after fan favorite Hilary Farr's 2023 departure.

Visentin said of Hilary, “She's great, I mean, she was taking another step in her life and where she's at and she's happy in it. She's doing her thing.”