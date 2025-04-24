Getty Images

Penn Badgley is opening up about the death of his “Gossip Girl” co-star Michelle Trachtenberg for the first time.

Trachtenberg, 39, was found dead in her New York apartment in February. It was later revealed she died from diabetes mellitus.

While speaking with E! News at the “You” premiere, Penn shared, “What I remember of her is she was incredibly quick to laugh. She was really joyous. We all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but she had this—I mean, she was mature, but she had this childlike, joyous laugh.”

Badgley said they hadn’t seen each other in “over a decade,” but praised her “really pure heart.”

“It’s surreal,” the actor said. “Really surreal, really saddening.”

Following the news of Michelle’s passing, other “Gossip Girl” stars have shared their memories of the actress.

Blake Lively wrote on Instagram Stories, "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."

Lively added, "The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Leighton Meester also shared a tribute video on TikTok, including a montage of photos and writing, "Words seem so feeble in moments like these. Life is so precious, and death such a thief. The depth of your pain, I cannot comprehend, but I'll stand alongside you in the darkness, my friend. Love is a bond that death cannot part. Gone from your arms, but still held in your heart."

Ed Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story, “So sad to hear of the passing of @MichelleTractenberg Sending prayers.”