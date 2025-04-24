Getty Images

While participating in the TIME100 Summit in NYC, Meghan Markle, dressed in a $5K Ralph Lauren suit, dismissed the haters and explained why 2025 is her best year yet!

Meghan told Time CEO Jessica Sibley, “A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I'm the happiest I've ever been.”

She gushed of life with Prince Harry, "To have a partner and a husband who is just so supportive and to have healthy kids that are so joyful in the freeness of their life and the safety of their life that we create for them... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

For years, Meghan and Harry have endured countless rumors about their marriage.

Despite all the hearsay, Markle is tuning it out, saying, “I made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children."

The Duchess of Sussex also took on those who criticized her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” and explained why she didn’t film in her actual Montecito home.

She noted, “On this show, it's a crew of 80 people. People said, 'Why didn't you film the show in your house?' I said, 'My kids are coming home for their nap.' Eighty people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I would love for them to have."

Meghan also discussed the missteps she faced with her As Ever lifestyle brand, which was originally called American Rivera Orchard.

She said, “The past year-and-a-half has been incredibly busy and ambitious. You see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you’re not doing it right every day.”

Markle is taking it all in stride though!