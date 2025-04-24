Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s New GF Revealed

Instagram

Gerry Turner has a new woman in his life!

The former Golden Bachelor opened up to TMZ about his new girlfriend Lana, revealing they met on Facebook.

She sent him a friend request, and Gerry accepted when he saw they had many mutual friends. Lana reached out first, but he said he ignored the message.

When the retired teacher, who was also part owner of a video production company, messaged again and mentioned that she grew up in Indiana about 20 minutes from Gerry, he took notice.

Gerry, 73, met up with Lana, who is in her mid-fifties, at a restaurant in March. As he tells it, they’ve been together ever since.

Turner has already met her parents and some of her kids, and she has met his children and friends.

The reality star shared photos with TMZ of him spending time with the blonde beauty. See the pics here!

Last week, he broke the news of his relationship on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

He explained, “I don't wanna say too much and jinx it. And I'm trying to respectfully get to a point where there's an acceptable amount of time from my divorce. Maybe that's an old-fashioned thought, you know, maybe it doesn't matter as much as I think it does, but to be respectful, I kind of want to slow roll this.”

Turner added, “I think the fun part there is, she has daughters that I really relate to, and her daughter, she relates well to my daughters. So we've been around each other briefly, but it's been fun. It's been a very enjoyable encounter."

Gerry previously met Theresa Nist on “The Golden Bachelor” and they got married. The couple, however, split after three months. He told the podcast that he told Theresa about his new relationship before going public.

Back in December, Turner told People magazine that being diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a slow growing bone marrow cancer, contributed to the break up with Nist.

Just prior to the diagnosis, Gerry and Theresa were trying to decide where to live, but the health crisis changed his perspective.