Getty

Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife Jacquelyn Smith are reportedly over after four years of marriage.

TMZ reports that Fortune and Jacquelyn are separated and heading for divorce.

It’s unclear what led to the separation, but sources told the outlet that Fortune has been telling her inner circle about it.

The divorce may be less complicated since they had no children together.

The two tied the knot in October 2020, two years after their engagement.