Teddi Mellencamp had some good news to share amid her battle with cancer.

Mellencamp, who was previously diagnosed with melanoma, has been undergoing treatment for brain and lung tumors.

She shared on Instagram, “One update I couldn’t wait to share! All tumors (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.” The star continued, “Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mellencamp also shared the news in a video, calling it “exciting” and revealing she had already cried tears of joy.

She said the progress means doctors believe the treatments will work and she’s hoping to be back to herself soon.

“I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I will be done and I will be cancer free,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared, adding she is keeping a “positive outlook.”

Teddi said the doctor told her, “You got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi about her health last week.

Mellencamp opened up about how she remains positive during this difficult time, saying, “I would say a big thing has been all of the people messaging me saying, ‘I went and got checked because of you,’ or, ‘My doctor only had me get this checked, and then I said, no, you should also do this.’”

“What we have to remember is my cancer was skin cancer. The last time we spoke here was, like, I had skin cancer, melanoma, on my back. This metastasized, which is still a form of melanoma, but into my brain, into my lungs. I have, you know, before I had them removed, I had four plum-sized melanomas in my brain, and I hadn't gotten a CAT scan. But I had gone and gotten my skin checked every three months."