Shawn Mendes and Portuguese singer Maro have everyone wondering if they are dating!

The two have been spotted together on two separate occasions in Los Angeles over the past week.

On Tuesday, the two flashed smiles while grabbing coffee together in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Last week, they were photographed on another coffee outing at Café Muro in the same area.

It is unclear how long Shawn and Maro have known each other or how they met.

In 2022, Maro represented Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mendes definitely has an attraction to singers — he’s dated Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.

In December, Shawn opened up on the love triangle with Camila and Sabrina.

Many are speculating that Carpenter’s hit song “Taste” was inspired by Mendes, who she was linked to in 2023. Soon after the sighting, Shawn fueled reconciliation rumors with Cabello after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

During an appearance on John Mayer’s SiriusXM show, “How’s Life,” Mendes revealed, “I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks.”

Shawn noted, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

While Mendes initially denied that he was dating Carpenter after they were spotted together several times, it looks like the relationship also inspired her songs “Coincidence” and “Sharpest Tool.”