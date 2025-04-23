Justin Bieber’s Friend Fears He’s in ‘a Cult’ Amid Concerning Behavior

Splash News

Two weeks ago, Justin Bieber called out the paparazzi outside a Palm Springs, California, coffee shop.

Today, those who say they care about Justin are raising new questions about what they feel is troubling behavior.

Justin’s longtime friend, Ryan Good, believes the pop star is, in his words, in “a cult,” as his inner circle continues to shrink.

TMZ reports that Good, who hasn’t spoken with Bieber for more than a year, is concerned about his pastor, Judah Smith.

Good, who also once worked as Justin’s road manager, left that church and reportedly didn’t get along with Smith.

Bieber has cut ties with the fashion house Drew House that was run by Ryan.

“Extra” reached out to Smith and Bieber for comment but did not hear back by our deadline.

We spoke to The Hollywood Reporter’s Shirley Halperin, who recently wrote a feature called “Justin Bieber’s Crisis of Faith?”

She commented, “When will he return to the stage? When will he finish an album? So all of these things together with his devotion to this church is making people wonder if this is like something that we’ve seen before, where, you know, people can influence a pop star to make not the best decisions.”

People magazine reports Hailey is “sad” about how hard everyone is being on Justin, saying she is “very loyal.”

Amid all the concerns, Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday for a cryptic post, writing, “EVERYDAY I WAKE UP THINKING MAYBE IM TOO FLAWED FOR GOD TO UTILIZE ME IN THIS BEAUTIFUL STORY OF LIFE.”

“YET GOD USES ME (flaws and all) EVERYDAY,” Justin added. “IM CHOOSING TODAY TO ALLOW GODS LOVE AND GRACE TO SHAPE MY LIFE... AND NOT MAKE MY DAY ABOUT TRYING TO PROVE MYSELF.”