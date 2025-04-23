Instagram/Getty

Elizabeth Hurley is giving fans a peek at her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Days after going Instagram official, Elizabeth followed up with an Instagram video of the pair zipping through the countryside in an off-road vehicle adorned with an American flag.

Instagram

She included photos of herself modeling jeans and a white blouse as well.

Elizabeth, 59, and Billy Ray, 63, sprang an Easter surprise on their fans when they posted a loved-up kissing pic!

The photo caused shock waves, but Hurley's son Damian seems to approve — he posted "🥳♥️” in the comments.

Instagram

Hurley and Cyrus apparently met while working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which came out in 2022.

A source told Page Six, “They’ve been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time. The romantic side started only a few weeks ago.”