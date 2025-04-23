Celebrity News April 23, 2025
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Country Day Out with Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley is giving fans a peek at her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Days after going Instagram official, Elizabeth followed up with an Instagram video of the pair zipping through the countryside in an off-road vehicle adorned with an American flag.
She included photos of herself modeling jeans and a white blouse as well.
Elizabeth, 59, and Billy Ray, 63, sprang an Easter surprise on their fans when they posted a loved-up kissing pic!
The photo caused shock waves, but Hurley's son Damian seems to approve — he posted "🥳♥️” in the comments.
Hurley and Cyrus apparently met while working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which came out in 2022.
A source told Page Six, “They’ve been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time. The romantic side started only a few weeks ago.”
Hurley even dropped a hint about their relationship on April 9 when she shared a bikini Instagram video of herself in the Maldives… set to Cyrus’ 1992 song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.”