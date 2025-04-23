Getty Images

Last week, former child actor Sophie Nyweide died suddenly at the age of 24.

Now, more details have been released about her death, the circumstances of which are currently under investigation.

According to her death certificate, Nyweide, whose body was found in a riverbank of a woody area in Bennington, Vermont, was pregnant at the time of her death.

A source told People magazine that it appeared that the "Mammoth" actress was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy has been performed.

As of now, the police aren’t ruling out the possibility of foul play. The Bennington police told the outlet they are also looking into a “possible unintentional overdose” as what may have caused Nyweide’s death.

Following her death, Nyweide’s mom Shelly was pointing the finger at drugs, telling TMZ, “My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks. So, I can't say definitively.”

Shelly added, “We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn't a child star in the least and wasn't subjected to anything hurtful on those films. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now.”

Before the age of 14, Nyweide earned acting credits in “Bella” (2006); Noah Baumbach’s “Margot at the Wedding” (2007) with Nicole Kidman; “An Invisible Sign” (2010) with Jessica Alba; “Shadows and Lies” (2010); and Darren Aronofsky’s "Noah" (2014) with Russell Crowe.

She also appeared on an episode of “Law & Order” in 2007.