Will Hutchins, '50s 'Sugarfoot' TV Star, Dies at 94

Getty Images

Will Hutchins, the genial, lanky star of the hit western "Sugarfoot," died April 21 at 94, his wife Barbara confirmed to THR.

He died of respiratory failure at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York.

Born May 5, 1930, in L.A., the blue-eyed blond made an early appearance in the W.C. Fields classic "Never Give a Sucker an Even Break" in 1941 as an extra before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and studying acting at UCLA.

Discovered by a Warner Bros. talent scout, he was acting on TV by 1956, including in three one-hour dramatic episodes of "Conflict" (1956-1957).

He shot the films "Lafayette Escadrille" (1958) and "No Time for Sergeants" (1958), but it was his landing of the lead on "Sugarfoot" that made him an overnight star. He played Tom Brewster, a law school grad from back East who travels to Oklahoma to stake his claim. Brewster is so green he earns the nickname "Sugarfoot," a notch below Tenderfoot.

Famously, Sugarfoot would not drink hard liquor in saloons, instead preferring "sarsparilla with a dash of cherry" to underscore what a lovable lightweight he was.

The show's pilot was a remake of the 1954 film "The Boy from Oklahoma," which had starred Will Rogers Jr. Coincidentally, Hutchins — known for his affable, easygoing personality, was often compared to Will Rogers Sr.

He once said his character wore Humphrey Bogart's pants from the studio wardrobe department.

The period piece was aired on a revolving basis with the series "Cheyenne" and "Bronco," running 69 episodes from 1957-1961. Hutchins had been a rare surviving series lead from 1950s TV.

Hutchins was also the star of "Hey, Landlord" (1966-1967) and played Dagwood on the short-lived series "Blondie" (1968-1969).

His feature films included two Elvis pictures, "Spinout" (1966) and "Clambake" (1967). The latter boasted a duet with the King of Rock, "Who Needs Money?," that Hutchins lip-synched.

Other films in which he appeared: "Claudelle Inglish" (1961), "Merrill's Marauders" (1962), "The Shooting" (1965), "Magnum Force" (1973), "The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington" (1977), "Roar" (1981), "Gunfighter" (1999), and "The Romantics" (2010).

He mostly worked in circuses after the '70s as a ringmaster and as part of a clown troop.