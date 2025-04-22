Getty

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles is breaking the news of her secret breast cancer battle.

In an interview with People magazine, Knowles revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in July.

She shared, “I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women. And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me."

Tina stressed, “It's important not to slack on your mammograms.”

Knowles got her diagnosis after missing a mammogram.

She explained, “I forgot that I didn't go to get my test two years before I thought I had because COVID came and they called me and canceled me and they said, we'll call you when we start testing again. And I just thought I had done it. So you cannot play around with that."

“I didn't know that there was a stage 0. I could have caught this at stage 0 if I had not missed my mammogram,” Knowles emphasized.

Tina has undergone surgery to remove the tumor in her left breast and a breast reduction.

Along with saying she is “doing great,” she said, “Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early."

Nowadays, Tina is “healthier, eating better,” and has lost some weight.

Knowles discusses her cancer scare in her new memoir “Matriarch.”

In the book, she reveals that Beyoncé “took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision.”