Joe Exotic, who starred in the docuseries “Tiger King,” just tied the knot behind bars.

The 62-year-old, real name Joseph Maldonado, announced his marriage on X with a photo of the grooms in tuxedos and white hats. See the pic here!

He wrote, “Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado.”

Exotic previously announced their engagement back in October with the message, “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

When a user commented on his wedding post, “Good luck with your case or getting enough for the gold card,” Joe replied, “On appeal and should win. I have no problem going to Mexico.”

He was previously married to Dillon Passage from 2017 to 2023 and the late Travis Maldonado from 2015 to 2017.

Back in October, Exotic opened up about Jorge to Entertainment Weekly. He said, "We love each other very much, spend every minute of the day together. I've been through some sh*t in my days. I buried two husbands, the third one ran off with 2.6 million bucks from Netflix and left my ass here, but Jorge is a very amazing young man."

Joe was referring to the death of Brian Rhyne from HIV complications in 2001, considering him a husband in spite of their never having been legally married. Travis took his own life in 2017.