Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger just welcomed their third child!

Ballatori and Kissinger, who appeared on “The Ultimatum,” shared the news on Instagram Stories.

Madlyn posted a photo of herself snuggling with her baby boy and wrote, "Sneak peek.”

Colby revealed their son’s name on his Stories, writing, “Well… kid #3 Royce Cannon Kissinger has arrived!”

Back in March, Ballatori shared some maternity pics with her daughter Josephine, 2, and son Conrad, 1.

She wrote, “I can’t believe my babies are getting a baby brother!!!! Thank you @deo.gloria.photography for capturing this sweet chapter so perfectly. After three back to back pregnancies, I’ll admit the joy and wonder of it all is lost on me at times. These precious photos will continue to serve as a reminder of the absolute blessing it is to be growing our family for years to come. They make it look so good I may even consider doing it again 😂.”

Madlyn originally announced the pregnancy in September, writing, “Baby Kissinger #3 is on HIS way! 💙 Between mine and Colby’s families (ourselves included) there will be 5 new babies between Feb-April 2025! Such a sweet season of growth and life! God is good.”