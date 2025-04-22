Greg Swales/People Magazine

Demi Moore, 62, is opening up about beauty and aging in a new interview exclusive to People magazine.

Following her acclaimed performance in “The Substance,” which earned her Golden Globe and SAG Awards, the publication just named Moore the World’s Most Beautiful!

Reflecting on what beauty is, Moore shared, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”

In “The Substance,” Demi plays Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging TV fitness guru. After she gets fired, Sparkle decides to try a mysterious new drug that allows her to be reborn as hot, young Sue (Margaret Qualley). But there is a catch — the effects are only temporary, and she must split her time between the two versions of herself.

Moore shared why believes the movie resonated with people, saying, “I think there’s an aspect that we all have experienced, which is compare and despair. And it isn’t necessarily just about our outsides. It’s that harsh, self-critical judgment. And everyone who’s in the public eye does face a little more judgment and harsher external criticism. I think the thing that was so relatable is really that violence we can have against ourselves.”

Demi opened up about her grueling past fitness regimen and what she’s doing differently now.

“I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like,” the stars said. “I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself.”

She went on, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship.”

How does she take care of herself? The mom of three revealed, “I really like anchoring with a short meditation, journaling. And overall I like really nutrient-dense food. I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs. But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realize how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One.”

Moore also talked about her self image these days, explaining, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh, God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

She’s even considering going gray, “Oh, 100 percent. I look at women who have that incredible gray, especially long, and I think it’s striking. I would definitely do it. Mine’s like a smattering of gray that makes my hair look murky. I didn’t really even start coloring it until I was, like, 55.”

As for going back to a pixie cut, she said, “I don’t know. There’s energy in hair, you know? But I never like to say never.”

Moore also touched on her previous marriage to Bruce Willis and what she’s grateful for, saying, “That regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms. The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered.”

“Extra” spoke with Demi after her Golden Globes win, and the comment she made during her acceptance speech about a producer who called her a “popcorn actress” 30 years ago.

She recalled, “I bought into what that meant… I bought into that it was a limitation, and while I think he meant it as he said it, it wouldn’t have affected me if I didn’t buy into it, and so the idea that I’ve moved through that, to know that I have a place, that I am deserving and that there is meaningful work available for me, I’m just filled with so much gratitude and I feel so humbled that the universe answered and brought me that script.”

Demi also gave some encouraging words to women who haven’t had their moment to shine yet, saying, “I think it’s always important just to stay present to what is, and I think that in the same way that the movie really reflects… It’s about not wasting time focusing on all that you’re not, when you could be celebrating all that you are.”