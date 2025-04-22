John Cena Reveals He Underwent a Hair Transplant

Getty Images

John Cena is opening up about his new ‘do!

He revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he underwent a hair transplant back in November.

Explaining the procedure, John said, “You have to take the ones from the side and plant them in on the top… You take the lawn over here and you put it on the dry spot. It just takes a while for it to come in.”

The WWE star later added, “You get the deal… and your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. So the old ones fall out.”

John said before the procedure and while he’s been waiting for the hair to grow in, haters have been trolling him.

He said, “Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement,” going on to say, “You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control… You guys aren't cool to me.”

Although at another point in the conversation, he insisted, “There's no shame… I got a problem, I try to fix it. That's what I'm doing.”