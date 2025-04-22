Getty Images

George Clooney, 63, and wife Amal, 47, are living in harmony!

The actor just confessed that after 10 years of marriage, they’ve never had a fight.

Clooney shared the personal tidbit while chatting with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” saying, “Amal and I, we were here with you once before, and remember we said we'd never had an argument, and we still haven't. We're still trying to find something to fight about.”

George said of why they communicate so well, “I think because I started so late with Amal.”

Gayle pointed out that for the longest time George, who was previously married to Talia Balsam from 1989-1993, said he would never marry again or have kids. Now, he’s been married to Amal for a decade and is the father of 7-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman,” Clooney said. “I feel as if I hit the jackpot. And there isn't a day that goes by where I don't feel like I'm the luckiest man in the world."

George also gushed over his kids, saying, “Amal and I are having a really great time in life. Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age. They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great, and our kids are funny and make us laugh.”

Clooney also talked about dying his hair for his Broadway role in "Good Night and Good Luck" saying he's still not used to it. "My wife? She thinks it is funny." He added that the kids "laugh at it."

George insisted, "Nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dying your hair."