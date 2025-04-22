Former Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dead at 24

Getty Images

Sophie Nyweide, who is best known for her role in the 2009 film “Mammoth,” has died at the age of 24.

Nyweide’s family revealed in a public obituary that she died on April 14.

While the cause of her death is currently unknown, they alluded to what may have resulted in Sophie’s sudden passing, writing, “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."

“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate,” they went on. “She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

Even in sadness, her family is remembering her as “creative, athletic and wise beyond her years... She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about. She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else."

Nyweide earned acting credits in movies like “Bella” (2006), Noah Baumbach’s “Margot at the Wedding” (2007) with Nicole Kidman; “An Invisible Sign” (2010) with Jessica Alba; “Shadows and Lies” (2010); and Darren Aronofsky’s "Noah" (2014) with Russell Crowe.

She also appeared on an episode of “Law & Order” in 2007.

Her final acting credit was on an episode of John Quiñones’ “What Would You Do?” in 2015.

Acting was a haven for Sophie. Her family noted, “It was a safe place for her… The casts and crews nourished her talent and her well-being. She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited. She made friends easily at her schools and saw the good in everyone.”