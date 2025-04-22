‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Bear Brown & His Wife Raiven Split

“Alaskan Bush People” couple Bear Brown, 37, and his wife Raiven, 27, have called it quits after three years of marriage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Raiven announced their separation on Instagram.

She wrote, “Bear and I have separated we have decided to go our separate ways after years of trying we have decided that it’s better to co parent and find happiness. We are friends and we have love for one another. But unfortunately it’s just not been a possible outcome to work things out with one another.”

The two had three children together, sons River, Cove, and Everest.

She shared, “We will co parent well and both parents will be very actively involved! No anger is behind the decision it’s just something we have been discussing and trying to manage. We are so appreciative of everyone who has been in our corner and we hope that you can continue to support us in this journey.”

In his own post, Bear wrote, “Raiven and I have decided to separate, we are still good friends and will be co-parenting together, it’s something we have been discussing for awhile, and we feel it is the best thing to do for us, and our children.”

“There are no hard feelings between us, and we will always have love for each other! This is a mutual discussion, so please be respectful to Raiven and don’t be hateful. God bless Thank you everyone for all your support throughout the years!” Bear emphasized.

Just a month ago, Raiven opened up on their marriage woes and how they overcame them, telling her TikTok followers in a now-deleted post, “I want to firstly say, we both have matured. There was no, like, full 100 percent responsibility for our problems to one person. It was a joint effort. Some people, myself, might say, ‘Other people were a little more challenging,’ but I’m sure he’d say that about me as well.”

As for how they dealt with issues, Raiven stressed that it was all about “changing [their] perspective to being against each other to being against the problem.”

She elaborated, “So instead of saying, ‘Who’s at fault here?’ It was, ‘What’s the solution here?’ Two people can both be at fault.”