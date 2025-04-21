Why Hayden Christensen Was ‘Intimidated’ by Anakin & Ahsoka’s Relationship (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to the Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration Japan after the big reveal that he’ll be back as Anakin Skywalker on “Ahsoka” Season 2.

He raved about co-star Rosario Dawson, saying, “I love Rosario. I think she's a phenomenal actress and just a great human being. I think she brings so much to this character.”

Christensen went on to confess, “I was a little bit intimidated at first… how we were going to honor what had already been established in the animated world, and people really loved the sort of dynamic between Anakin and Ahsoka, but it just all came naturally for us.”

He went on to say, “I'm excited for Season 2,” adding of Star Wars Celebration, “It's a really beautiful thing, and I'm very grateful for all of it… None of this is lost on me.”

“Extra” also spoke with Rosario, who dished, “We're about to start filming in a week and we're getting a lot of our favorites back with us, which is very, very exciting, including Hayden, which is really, really awesome.”

She continued, “I've been friends with him since I was a teenager, so it's been really remarkable being on this journey with him.”